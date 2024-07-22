3 possible next opponents for Virna Jandiroba after UFC Vegas 94 win
Virna Jandiroba (21-3) capped off an exciting UFC Vegas 94 main card by submitting Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) in the second round via armbar of their potentially consequential strawweight main event. The No. 5 ranked contender Jandiroba not only put on a phenomenal grappling display but decimated the No. 3 ranked former title challenger.
Jandiroba has won four straight fights, tied for the second-longest streak in the division with current champion Zhang Weili (25-3) and just two behind current No. 1 ranked strawweight Tatiana Suarez (10-0) checking in with six.
A title opportunity may be within grasp for Jandiroba. She is now 7-3 in the UFC after capturing her first main-event victory. She took her post-fight opportunity behind the mic to make it known she was hunting a title shot. She told Daniel Cormier, "Dana, I'm the next one. I'm the one that needs to get that title shot."
Like any long-term champion, Weili needs fresh opponents, as she has already toppled every member of the division's top five besides Jandiroba and Suarez. Depending on Suarez's injury return timeline and when Weili next seeks to fight, Jandiroba may find herself in a championship match.
The strawweight division is deep, and there are plenty of fighters capable of championship-level performances. If Jandiroba needs one more impressive win to get her shot at gold, many opponents lurk for her to make examples of.
1. Zhang Weili
Weili vs. Jandiroba is a compelling matchup. Both women are similar in stature, with Jandiroba standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and Weili at 5 feet 4 inches. They are each capable of smothering grappling attacks and can end fights with submissions.
Weili has faced and submitted solid grapplers like Carla Esparza (19-7). However, she's never fought someone with Brazilian jiu-jitsu like what Jandiroba showcases. Any potential fight between these stars gets interesting when things hit the mat. Jandiroba is an expert at controlling positions and capitalizing on the best moment to end a fight.
This ability was on full display against Lemos. After dragging Lemos down and securing back mount, Jandiroba threatened a rear naked choke before switching to an armbar in round two's closing seconds. She wrenched Lemos's arm and practically could've packed it in her travel bag she pulled so hard. That BJJ is scary. Weili would need to be on high alert in any grappling scenario.
Weili likely holds an edge in the standup equation. She's also a great defensive and offensive wrestler, so there's potential the fight would only hit the ground on her terms.
The two fighters have blazed near parallel trails at strawweight yet have never battled. Weili debuted in 2018, and Jandiroba in 2019. Jandiroba leaned on this fact in her post-fight interview saying through her translator, "I was supposed to fight Weili a long time ago, but destiny you know crosses different paths. It's time. Let's go!"
This is a great matchup because both competitors always bring action to the Octagon. They're fantastic martial artists in their own ways, well-deserving of putting their skills to the test against the best.
2. Tatiana Suarez
Suarez has trouble staying consistently healthy. This is an issue plaguing her career and likely the reason she's yet to challenge for the title despite a stellar resume. The Ultimate Fighter season 23 winner was forced into hiatus from 2019-2023 due in large part to injury. She most recently pulled out from a UFC 298 fight with Lemos after getting hurt again.
She is the No. 1 contender but falls a couple of steps behind again with each injury. She may be forced to take one more fight and prove herself before getting an undisputed title match.
Since Jandiroba may be in a similar position in that she must prove herself before a title shot, matching up with Suarez could be what she needs. Suarez is one of the best wrestlers in MMA and Jandiroba is one of the most technical BJJ artists to transition to the Octagon. Their grappling exchanges are almost guaranteed to wow audiences.
Though Suarez is the No. 1 contender according to the official UFC rankings, it's arguable her most recent wins may not justify a title fight. After all, she was scheduled to face Lemos in what would presumably have been a title eliminator fight. Since Suarez bowed out, she likely fell back in the pecking order and would most certainly need to compete again before facing Weili.
Jandiroba has excelled at strawweight. Despite losses earlier in her UFC tenure, she's acclimated well to the Octagon. She's on the precipice of true title contention, and snapping Suarez's win streak would make her the best contender.
3. Yan Xiaonan
Yan Xiaonan (17-4)(1) can't be underestimated as a top-tier strawweight. She's coming off a lopsided title fight loss to Weili at UFC 300, but it still doesn't diminish her standing as one of the division's best fighters. She currently sits on the division's No. 2 ranking and can easily make another case for a title rematch with quality wins over anyone the UFC puts before her.
Matching Xiaonan and Jandiroba could help the strawweight division bypass any logjam Suarez's potential injury timeline could cause. This fight would determine a strong No. 1 contender for the meantime, clarifying Weili's next opponent.
The Sanda expert Xiaonan could pose issues for Jandiroba. It is unlikely Jandiroba would be all too willing to engage with a striker like Xiaonan. The opposite case is also true as Jandiroba is a far superior grappler to Xiaonan. Both women thrive in the area where the other is deficient. Matching them up with one another could demonstrate which competitor has made the better adjustments toward being a true mixed martial artist.
Having these two square off could also showcase where they stand in such a talent-rich division. A match like this could easily be an entertaining main event or serve to support a pay-per-view card.
Jandiroba deserves a big opportunity after her latest display. It's clear she's on a path toward true contention.