3 possible next opponents for Oleksandr Usyk
3. Joseph Parker
Few fighters in the sport of boxing are a testament to perseverance quite like former WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs). After losing two fights in a row to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte and a knockout loss to British knockout artist Joe Joyce in 2022, the prevailing thought was that Parker's best days were behind him.
However, Parker's journey took a turn in 2023. He embarked on a winning streak that catapulted him back into the heavyweight title contention. Over four fights, Parker secured two stoppages and two decisions, including a dominant win over Deontay Wilder. In a stunning upset, he overcame two knockdowns to claim a majority decision against Zhilei Zhang, who had previously defeated Parker's conqueror, Joe Joyce.
In his tenure as a heavyweight, Usyk has proven that size alone isn't enough to defeat him. Parker's recent run over the last year has shown an increase in his technical acumen and a reflection of his willingness to learn to become a better fighter. Certainly, Usyk would be a favorite against Parker. Still, Parker represents another viable challenger for the crown and a new opponent for the Ukrainian boxing savant.