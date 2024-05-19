3 possible next opponents for Oleksandr Usyk
1. Tyson Fury
The match most likely to happen is the one fans want most. A rematch makes the most sense for both Usyk and Fury. The fight was close enough to warrant a rematch, and one is already set in place. It's been reported that a rematch is planned for this upcoming October.
The majority of fans agree with the decision to award Usyk the win, but there are a few who feel Fury could have easily raised his hands in victory. The fight being scored a draw wouldn't have been controversial. But Usyk's knockdown in the ninth round made all the difference on the judges' scorecards. A rematch should be just as intriguing as the first match, with a significant focus on the adjustments each fighter will make.
"I believe I won that fight," Fury said after the fight. "I believe he won a few of the rounds. I thought I won a majority of them, and I believe it was a — what can you do — these are the decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight, the best we could do. We go back, have a little rest up, spend some time with our families, and get it back on in October."
When asked after the fight about a rematch, Usyk didn't shy away from it. He welcomed it with open arms.
"Yes, of course," said Usyk. "Rematch. I am ready!"