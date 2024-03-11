3 possible next opponents for Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page earned his first UFC win at UFC 299, so what's next for fighter?
3. Neil Magny
A clash between Page and Neil Magny is one that could produce a spectacle of contrasting styles. Both having proven their versatility, this could be a match-up that sees the two adapt and adopt as the fight continues, making for an exciting viewing.
Magny is currently ranked no. 12 in the division and, having been with the UFC since 2013, he is a veteran within the promotion and the division. Magny has a multi-faceted approach in his fights being well-versed in both dynamic striking and a powerful ground game.
In addition to that, Magny has faced a variety of opponents with different skills and this could mesh well with Page. A bout between these two would converge experience, skill and a fresh level of uniqueness too.