3 possible next opponents for Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page earned his first UFC win at UFC 299, so what's next for fighter?
1. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson
Perhaps the most intriguing clash for Page moving forward is Stephen Thompson. Currently ranked no. 8 in the division, this could be a major jump into the top 10 for Page, and it could see him go up against his match.
Thompson, much like Page, has deep roots in martial arts, having started practicing from a young age too. Having been undefeated in over 55 matches across his amateur and professional matches, Thompson is an accomplished kickboxer, and has successfully transferred those skills over to his MMA career.
Both having similar background disciplines, Page and Thompson are in a league of their own within the division. A clash between the two would definitely draw eyes as two of the best strikers within the promotion finally cross paths.
2. Sean Brady
The prospect of a showdown between Page and Sean Brady is a tantalizing one that could pique fight fans' interest. Between Page's kickboxing and boxing, and Brady's Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, this could be the perfect clash of styles.
Much like Page, Brady knows success outside of the UFC, having had an undefeated record in Cage Fury Fighting Championship. Following that, Brady also had a grand entrance into the UFC and began his ascent through the 170-pound division.
The clash between Brady's dynamic striking coupled with a dangerous ground game going up against Page's impeccable boxing and unorthodox moving in the Octagon will be one for fight fans to witness. A match-up between Page and Brady would be high-stakes as Brady is currently ranked no. 7 in the division, and a win over him would immediately catapult Page into the division's title picture.