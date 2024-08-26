3 possible next opponents for Jared Cannonier after UFC Vegas 96 loss
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho officially went down in the UFC APEX on August 24. The fight was an all-out war and one of the best fights of 2024, and it won a Fight of the Night bonus. Borralho won a unanimous decision as he was tested by Cannonier's veteran experience, which he pushed through. Despite losing, Cannonier was impressive as he stayed in the fight until the end when he could have been finished at times and still put on a show against a young killer, with much hype. If Cannonier does not end up retiring, he has some viable options for another fight.
1. Paulo Costa
This could be a reasonable option as Cannonier and No. 8 ranked Paulo Costa are coming off two losses and need a win. Costa is also entertaining enough to help put on another fun show. Both fighters have a history of being scheduled or in talks to face each other, despite never materializing. Cannonier and Costa were scheduled to headline a fight night in August 2021 before Costa pulled out. As Costa claimed never signing to fight due to contract disputes, Kelvin Gastelum stepped in, leading to a Cannonier unanimous decision victory. Cannonier and Costa were in talks to fight at UFC 301, in Brazil, but Cannonier was not fully healed from his MCL injury to sign a contract.
Costa started his MMA career in 2012, competing in various Brazilian organizations. He started his career as 8-0, with seven knockouts and one submission. That was good enough to earn a UFC contract for a UFC career he started in 2017. Costa has wins over fighters not in the UFC anymore such as Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and Uriah Hall while possessing losses to the middleweight division's current top fighters. He is durable, has good kicks, solid punching power, but lacks fight IQ in putting the right attacks together at times.
This is a winnable fight for both fighters, as it could be a great fight due to both fighters loving to stand and trade. With the history they have of a fight failing to materialize, they might as well take this opportunity to finally make it happen to answer the question of who would have won if a fight between them happened. The timeline of when this fight could happen raises questions. Cannonier is going to have to take some time off after damage sustained in a tough war with Borralho. Costa has had two fights this year and has expressed interest in remaining active, though an ideal timeline for a return has yet to be revealed.
2. Winner of Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland
No. 10 ranked Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland are set to meet at UFC 307 on Oct. 5. With a win, the winner of this fight could look at a step-up in their ranking position. Both fighters also have a history of a fight never materializing with Cannonier. Dolidze was scheduled to face Cannonier at UFC Austin in December 2023, but, Cannonier withdrew due to an MCL tear. Cannonier and Holland were in talks to be a new short-notice main event for UFC Denver after Maycee Barber withdrew from her bout with Rose Namajunas. That did not happen due to a mix of Cannonier being on medical suspension from a stoppage loss a month before and him being unable to make weight on short notice.
Dolidze has major credentials as a grappling champion due to a background in grappling, sambo, and BJJ. His major fight skills mostly just consist of a powerful right overhand, deadly leg locks, and good durability. Dolidze possesses notable wins over Anthony Smith, Jack Hermansson, and Phil Hawes. Holland's major background includes kung fu, BJJ, and kickboxing. Holland is durable while possessing good submission skills, knockout power, and explosiveness. His most famous victories include Michael Chiesa, Joaquin Buckley, and Gerald Meerschaert.
This could be winnable for Cannonier as both fighters have proven themselves to lack the ability to compete with the top five fighters at middleweight. Both fighters have their explosive ability, which could mix well with Cannonier's pressure to produce an exciting scrap. Cannonier facing the winner can provide an opportunity for one of the athletes to produce one of the fights that got away due to various circumstances. Since Dolidze and Holland are fighting in October, that could fit well with Cannonier's possible timeline of return, as he can have a good couple of months to properly recover. All these fighters are veterans and those can be intriguing due to one fighter getting an opportunity to show that they can still compete at an older age.
3. Winner of Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez
No. 13 ranked Michel Pereira and No. 14 ranked Anthony Hernandez are both young up-and-comers, on winning streaks, who will face each other in a UFC APEX main event on Oct. 19. If the winner gets an impressive win as it extends their winning streak, they could earn themselves a crack in the top 10. Cannonier could be their top 10 test, as he seems to be a fighter open to fighting anyone anytime. The UFC may like the idea because they have a habit of feeding veterans, in the top 10 and on losing streaks, to young prospects in an attempt to introduce new talent. Pereira and Hernandez love to finish fights, leading to a hypothetical fight with Cannonier being impossible to disappoint.
Despite having a BJJ background, Pereira is primarily a striker with a unique style involving athletic jumping and backflipping. He is on an eight-fight winning streak, consisting of wins such as Khaos Williams, Niko Price, and Michał Oleksiejczuk. Pereira started MMA in 2011 and joined the UFC in 2019. With a high school wrestling background, Hernandez is a wrestler who has endurance, durability, good submission skills, and occasional striking. He is on a five-fight winning streak, which consists of victories over fighters such as Rodolfo Viera, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Roman Kopylov. While Hernandez started MMA in 2014, he joined the UFC in 2019.
Though this seems likely to be Cannonier's next fight, this would also seem to be the toughest fight. While he is heading towards the end of his career, the winner of Pereira vs. Hernandez will be entering their prime. However, Cannonier still possesses a puncher's chance as he would have an experience advantage and has shown he is a tough fighter to put away. Like the Dolidze vs. Holland winner option, this option can fit with Cannonier's proper timeline for a return. A recovered Cannonier can be healthy enough to put on a good show and possibly get back to his winning ways.