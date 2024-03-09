3 possible next opponents for Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua has some big-name fight options on the table after knocking out Francis Ngannou.
Andy Ruiz Jr.
Andy Ruiz Jr. knocked out Joshua in stunning fashion in June 2019. Joshua settled the score by putting on a master class in their second fight just six months later, winning by unanimous decision.
Ruiz wants to return to the ring in 2024, although a booking hasn't been finalized, as of this writing. He hasn't fought since a unanimous decision victory against Luis Ortiz in Sept. 2022.
Ruiz recently underwent shoulder surgery and recently suggested that he's recovering ahead of schedule. He sat ringside to watch Joshua's clinical victory against Otto Wallin in December.
A trilogy between Ruiz and Joshua, timing wise, could be next in line for both heavyweights. Joshua might also hold out for Fury if he defeated Usyk in May.
If Joshua holds out and takes his time for a return to the ring, this would allow for Ruiz to take a tune-up fight or two before squaring off with Joshua.
Before undergoing surgery, Ruiz was active inside the ring, averaging 2-3 fights a year. A matchup with Joshua in the back half of 2024 is a strong possibility.
While Joshua vs. Ruiz 3 wouldn't have the pop of Fury vs. Wilder 3, it would certainly match the entertainment value, and could feature a trash-talk filled buildup.
After the long layoff, Ruiz might be ready for a fight in the coming months if Joshua entertains it. Both fighters have the chance to settle their score and prove who is the bigger heavyweight threat inside the ring.