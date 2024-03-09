3 possible next opponents for Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua has some big-name fight options on the table after knocking out Francis Ngannou.
Tyson Fury
An all-UK showdown between Joshua and Tyson Fury has been discussed for years. After Fury sat ringside to witness Joshua's knockout win, it might be time to revisit this matchup.
Fury is scheduled to face Usyk on May 18th in Riyadh. He'll return after a split-decision win against Ngannou in October.
Joshua vs. Fury is a fight that has escaped finality for several years. The two heavyweights have been forced to postpone the matchup due to contract disputes, orders to face mandatory title challengers, and unideal timing.
In 2022, Fury publically called out Joshua in a video post to social media. After Joshua's second loss to Usyk, Fury extended an olive branch by offering him a shot at his titles, but the fight never materalized.
After previously hinting at retirement, Fury announced a five-fight plan for his boxing comeback, including two potential fights with Joshua.
A Joshua vs. Fury scrap would arguably be one of the biggest heavyweight clashes in boxing history. It would also make a lot of sense for a massive UK-based boxing event.
First thing's first for Fury as he gets ready to face the always-dangerous Usyk. A win over Usyk could mean Joshua is next in line for a shot at heavyweight title redemption unless the fight is postponed again.
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker earned a majority decision win over Zhilei Zhang just before Joshua and Ngannou made their walks to the ring.
Parker, who lost to Joshua by unanimous decision in March 2018, has improved dramatically since their first fight. He's earned impressive wins over Deontay Wilder, Simon Kean, and two victories against Derek Chisora.
Parker began his professional boxing career by tallying wins over the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr. and Carlos Takam through his first five fights. Back-to-back losses to Joshua and Dillian Whyte put the hype behind him on hold, although his most recent performance might've swung things the other way.
Parker has garnered a lot of valuable in-ring experience since falling to Joshua. He's avenged his early loss to Chisora with back-to-back wins and earned vicious knockouts over the likes of Alexander Flores and Faiga Opelu.
Parker has a ton of momentum after earning another victory in the ring. At 32 years old, Parker has a lot of fight left in him, and a rematch with Joshua could make a lot of sense.
Parker vs. Joshua 2 would also be an intriguing stylistic matchup for boxing fanatics. Both heavyweights have showcased the abilities to earn devastating knockouts and technical, full-distance victories.
If Parker wants a quick turnaround, and if Joshua isn't waiting to wait for a potential clash with Fury, this fight could make a lot of sense for both sides.