3 possible next opponents for Alex Pereira
Here's who we think will be the next man to face UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.
3. Jiří Procházka
Jiří Procházka (26-4) also earned a key win at UFC 300 by defeating Alexsandar Rakić (14-4) by second-round TKO. This was a strong rebound for Procházka after losing in his previous bid to reclaim the light heavyweight title against Pereira.
Procházka campaigned for a championship opportunity against the main event winner, stating, "No matter who will win tonight in the main event, I want to face the champion." A TKO against the highly touted Rakić helps Procházka's case in his campaign back toward the top. Add this fresh victory to the fact that Procházka's loss to Pereira might have incurred due to an early stoppage, and a rematch seems in order.
Pereira seems interested in fresh competition and is not as thrilled about running things back with men he's already defeated. He said, "It doesn't make too much sense for me...Guys that I already fought before aren't great challenges." regarding Procházka during the post-fight press conference.
Though Pereira ultimately seems reluctant to name an exact opponent, he states he's willing to do what the UFC and the fans want, "It's not up to me, it's up to the organization...whoever the fans think is a good challenge for me, I'll fight." Fans were enthusiastic about Pereira's first meeting with Procházka, and the two combatants have striking styles conducive to entertaining bouts. A rematch between these two makes the most sense if Pereira's next challenger can't be Ankalaev and if a fight isn't made for him at heavyweight.