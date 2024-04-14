3 possible next opponents for Alex Pereira
Here's who we think will be the next man to face UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.
2. Tom Aspinall
The UFC heavyweight division is somewhat in limbo and needs a big fight. Pereira has never turned down an opportunity to challenge himself, and battling the interim heavyweight champion Aspinall (14-3) is not only the sort of thing that could interest Pereira but is a fight that helps the heavyweight division regain some relevance.
Pereira wants big fights with the scariest guys the UFC can match him with. He has been unclear about naming potential opponents but is adamant about testing himself at heavyweight. Aspinall posted a picture of himself in the crowd after Pereira's win, leading some to speculate he was implying his desire for a potential matchup. When asked about Aspinall at the post-fight press conference, Pereira said, "Well, I say I want to fight a heavyweight. I'm not going to give names right here. I told them I want to fight a heavyweight, so whoever they choose."
Like Ankalaev, Aspinall is a dangerous grappler. Aspinall arguably is more threatening; he's a natural heavyweight and dangerous finisher with solid submission capability. He's 6 feet 5 inches tall, giving him a one-inch edge over Pereira. He also last weighed in at 262 pounds, so Pereira would have to put on some mass to avoid being outsized.
This would be a fun blockbuster of a headlining fight for any card, considering both men's popularity, ability, and the championship history hanging in the balance.