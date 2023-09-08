3 opponents we actually want to see Conor McGregor fight again
Here are the three opponents we would want to see Conor McGregor rematch before his career is over.
By Rami Hanna
3. Jose Aldo
It's widely known that Jose Aldo has retired from MMA and has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. However, if Aldo and McGregor were to have a rematch, how would things turn out for both? Since leaving the sport of MMA, Aldo has transitioned to boxing and has fought three times in 2023. He won an exhibition fight against Emanuel Zambrano, drew against Jeremy Stephens, and won against Esteban Gabriel Espindola in July.
If Aldo were to never come back to the sport of MMA, a boxing clash as a rematch between McGregor and Aldo could be an interesting matchup in terms of speed, power, and cardio if the two competed in an 8 or 10-round bout. Aldo's first loss in the UFC was by McGregor in 13 seconds and if the two were able to do it again, the tables could be turned.
If there was one fight the MMA world wanted to see the most to kick off 2016, it was for a rematch at featherweight to see if the knockout at UFC 194 was a fluke or if Aldo finally met the man who put a stop to his domination. However, Aldo would go on to win the interim gold at UFC 200 against Frankie Edgar before the back-to-back losses to Holloway.
Aldo would turn in two more performance of the night wins with wins over Stephens and Renato Moicano. Despite losing to Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title, Aldo, who was already largely regarded as the greatest featherweight of all time went down ten more pounds just to prove himself and test the next batch of MMA fighters who had wanted a fight against a great. If there was one more challenge left for Aldo, it would be to rewrite a huge wrong in a rematch against Mystic Mac.