3 next PFL vs. Bellator fights that need to be made
- PFL vs. Bellator was a success, at least for Bellator fighters
- Of the six fights, Bellator athletes won five
- Here are three fights we'd like to see on the next event
By Jaren Kawada
2. Johnny Eblen vs. Rob Wilkinson
Despite struggling at points in each of his last two bouts, Johnny Eblen remains undefeated at 15-0 and continues to win in increasingly more impressive performances.
Eblen has shown durability and an ability to persevere but was largely expected to finish Impa Kasanganay as one of the biggest favorites of the card. Eblen deserves another championship-level fighter and Rob Wilkinson, a former PFL champion, is the best candidate as another all-action fighter.
Wilkinson, like Kasanganay, has been competing in the PFL as a light heavyweight but has competed at middleweight in the past during his UFC run. Should the former champion be able to make the middleweight cut once more, Eblen should have his hands full again as Wilkinson has not lost since facing Israel Adesanya in 2018.
The only potential hiccup of this match-up could be Wilkinson's future with PFL. He was suspended during the 2023 season for a failed drug test and was pulled from the tournament. It's unclear if he will be competing for the promotion in 2024. If he does, this might be a great first fight back.