3 next opponents for Serghei Spivac
It took Serghei Spivac (17-4) under two minutes to avenge his 2020 loss to Marcin Tybura (25-9) in the main event of UFC Vegas 95. He locked in an armbar off his back, securing a submission at 1:44 of the first round. Spivac was the No. 9 ranked heavyweight entering the matchup and Tybura sat at No. 8. His victory puts him in prime position to claw further up the rankings and toward a title shot.
Spivac is one of the heavyweight division's most dangerous grapplers. He holds eight submission victories, utilizing numerous takedowns, trips, and throws to force ground-fighting exchanges. Spivac is a talented fighter and matches up interestingly with many of his division's top competitors.
His quick submission at UFC Vegas 95 illustrates how dangerous it is to trifle with Spivac on the mat. There's something to be said for an athlete executing basic maneuvers at an expert level. Spivac caught Tybura in a smooth armbar, the type a white belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu class learns on the first day of class. A dangerous guard isn't common at heavyweight. This is a strength for Spivac as it dissuades some of the stronger wrestlers he may encounter from getting careless on top.
Despite his near-effortless win, Spivac remained humble when speaking to Michael Bisping in the post-fight Octagon interview. He declined to make a definitive call out when prompted, instead saying, "To be honest, no exact name. But anybody above me in the rankings. 100 percent somebody above me."
Spivac's adversaries will only grow more dangerous as he plows ahead. Let's examine three possible opponents he may face next:
1. Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida (21-3) currently occupies the UFC heavyweight division's No. 7 spot. Like Spivac, he is a dangerous grappler and submission artist with 13 tap-outs to his credit. Given his place in the heavyweight pecking order as well as his skillset, a fight with Spivac makes complete sense.
After all, there is already heat on this matchup. Moments after Spivac declared his desire for an opponent ranked before him, Almeida took to X and stated his case posting, "Spivac, do you want someone above you in the rankings? I'm here!! #7 vs #8. I want to fight you Bro! Happy you get the finish early, so, we can fight soon."
Almeida has been an active competitor for the UFC since debuting in 2022. He's 7-1 with the promotion and has fought twice this year, losing to Curtis Blaydes (18-5)(1) at UFC 299 and beating Alexander Romanov (17-3) at UFC 302. Spivac remained noncommittal when asked about Almeida's callout at his post-fight press conference flatly saying, "Let him train."
Almeida favors double-leg takedowns and throws whereas Spivac is more prone to judo-style hip throws and tosses. The two match up well on the ground. Their fight could produce exhausting scrambles and numerous submission attempts. Either way, it is sure to be an excellent demonstration of some of the very best heavyweight grappling could offer.
2. Curtis Blaydes
Blaydes came up short in his bid to capture the interim heavyweight title from Tom Aspinall (15-3) at UFC 304. However, he's entrenched in the division's upper echelon and has repeatedly gotten the wins necessary to keep his name relevant. He's ranked No. 5 and though still dangerous, likely needs to fight a lower-ranked opponent due to losing his last match.
If an Almeida fight can't come together for Spivac, the UFC should match him up with Blaydes. Similarly, this would pit two of the heavyweight division's elite grapplers against one another. It would also be a strong test for both gentlemen, determining their place amidst their weight class's ever-shifting landscape. Despite all the success of his solid career, Blaydes must prove he still belongs in the top five. Spivac at 29 must prove he is finally a top contender in the UFC, a promotion he's been signed with since 2019.
Though Spivac refused to name opponents, he did state he would ideally return by the end of the year. When asked about timelines in his post-fight press conference, Spivac said, "End of the year would be great." If this matches up with Blaydes and his preferred return time, the UFC could have the makings for a great scrap.
Spivac is an atypical heavyweight grappler in that his game seems influenced by judo principles. Blaydes however is a powerful wrestler with numerous amateur credentials to his name. Seeing their styles clash would be a treat for MMA fans. If Spivac continues winning, this fight must eventually happen.
3. Sergei Pavlovich
Sergei Pavlovich (18-3) was considered the scariest heavyweight brawler in the UFC. Though his power hasn't diminished, his aura has slightly tarnished after back-to-back losses to Aspinall and most recently Alexander Volkov (38-10). Pavlovich is still ranked No. 4 but suddenly finds himself down bad for a win and must remind the world who he is the next time he steps in the Octagon.
Given that Pavlovich has lost two straight, he may have to settle for an opponent ranked way below him and on the come-up. This is where a potential matchup with Spivac proves a possibility. Spivac and Pavlovich have opposite styles but their battle of will could create a compelling matchup.
Spivac has more leeway in terms of lobbying for his next opponent. If matchups with Almeida or Blaydes fall through, Spivac could easily find himself in a consequential fight within the top five. Pavlovich has almost no flexibility and will have to fight whatever opponent the UFC gives him due to his recent track record. It wouldn't be unlike the UFC to match fighters together despite large disparities in their official rankings.
Pavlovich hits ridiculously hard and no amount of recent struggles change the fact he has 15 career knockout victories. Add that to his combat sambo and Greco-Roman wrestling base and he becomes a challenging knot for Spivac to attempt untangling. It could be a painful night for Spivac if he's unable to force grappling exchanges early and instead finds himself on the wrong side of Pavlovich's knuckles. The outcome of this potential fight could boost either man's stock tremendously.