3 next opponents for Rose Namajunas following UFC Denver victory
Rose Namajunas (14-6) capped off UFC Denver with a unanimous decision victory over Tracey Cortez (11-2) in her adopted hometown. Namajunas fought well, scoring a knockdown two minutes into the first round, and never letting up till the final bell. The former two-time strawweight champion Namajunas moves to 2-1 as a flyweight and seems to be coming into her own in this new division.
Namajunas entered the bout ranked No. 6 and will likely keep her spot after stifling the No. 11 ranked Cortez. This was an important win for Namajunas, as she was originally scheduled to fight up in the rankings and challenge the No. 4 incumbent Maycee Barber (14-2) until Barber was forced from the card with an illness. Namajunas preserved her claim to fight a higher-ranked opponent and proved herself a viable flyweight contender by handling her short-notice replacement, Cortez.
Earning a flyweight title opportunity seems more likely now for Namajunas, despite an inauspicious start to her tenure in the division. After Namajunas dropped her divisional debut to Manon Fiorot (12-1), wins over Amanda Ribas (12-5) and now Cortez position her for a charge to the top. Namjunas is showing off some of the best striking and grappling of her career. She seems comfortable and physical in her new division.
A future flyweight title fight could be on its way for Namajunas if she's able to keep stringing victories together. She made her intention to challenge for the belt clear in her post-fight interview with Paul Felder stating, "Give me the belt, man. I want it." The hometown favorite added a few seconds later, "I'm Colorado's first UFC champion, so I want to bring the second one back here."
Given the fact flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) and former longtime title-holder Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1) still have unfinished business that will likely be taken care of before any other challenger gets a crack at the title, Namajunas may have to wait a little before her wish is granted.
Luckily, there's no shortage of available opponents for Namajunas as she continues storming up the rankings and making her case for gold.
1. Maycee Barber
Rescheduling the bout between Barber and Namajunas could go a long way in determining a rightful next contender for the winner of Grasso vs. Shevchenko 3. There's also the precedent that matchmakers wanted to see this fight to begin with, so putting Namajunas and Barber back together is one of the likeliest courses of action the UFC could decide to take.
Barber sits on the No. 4 ranking and has won six straight fights since losing to the current champion Grasso in 2021. She most recently defeated Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 in impressive fashion, demonstrating her strength and brutality throughout the three-round matchup.
The 26-year-old Barber has taken significant strides as a competitor of late. Fighting Namajunas would be one of the most high-profile opportunities of her career thus far. A win could catapult her to a title fight.
It's unfortunate an illness bounced Barber from the UFC Denver card, but this is certainly a fight that warrants being put back together. The result could help clarify what's next at women's flyweight.
Namajunas discussed the potential of rescheduling a bout with Barber stating at the post-fight press conference, "When she feels better, maybe we could talk about it. Ultimately I'm just forward thinking right now." Since Namajunas is still ranked a few spots down at flyweight, fighting and beating Barber could help strengthen her case for gold.
2. Manon Fiorot
Fiorot is one of the scariest fighters at women's flyweight. Her striking is technical and she is an imposing force in the division standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall. The No. 2 ranked Fiorot has won seven straight UFC fights (one of them over Namajunas). Her most recent victory came in the main event of UFC Atlantic City against Erin Blanchfield (12-2).
Despite Fiorot's activity and impressive accomplishments, she is stuck without an announced opponent or a clear path to the flyweight title as long as Grasso and Shevchenko wait to settle their business. It might make sense to put her back with Namajunas for a rematch of their highly competitive UFC Paris fight from 2023.
Though Fiorot may be more resistant to the idea than Namajunas, earning a more decisive win over the former champion could make Fiorot all but undeniable when it comes to determining the next title challenger. Also given the fact her most recent performance over Blanchfield was a tad uninspiring, potentially defeating Namajunas again could serve as a nice palate cleanser.
Namajunas likely needs to defeat Fiorot at some point to be considered a rightful championship challenger. Her name value could help her skip the line and get an immediate title shot, but Fiorot will come knocking at some point and it makes sense to schedule them sooner than later.
3. Erin Blanchfield
Blanchfield has tremendous potential to be a flyweight force for years to come. Though she dropped a disappointing decision loss to Fiorot in her most recent fight, Blanchfield is still ranked No. 3. Her Brazilian jiu-jitsu prowess makes her a difficult puzzle for any opponent and at only 25 years old she has tremendous potential to boost her skills.
Blanchfield rode a six-fight UFC win streak which saw her stop the likes of former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-12) among otherbefore being halted by Fiorot. She built tremendous momentum before her loss and will likely need a couple of strong wins to retrieve her status as a true title threat.
The fact Blanchfield lost her last bout and will probably have to fight a lower-ranked opponent makes it all the more possible she could stand across from Namajunas the next time she finds herself in the Octagon.
Namajunas at least needs a top-five opponent after her most recent displays. Blanchfield is ranked No. 3, is coming off a loss, and is known as a dangerous opponent. A win for Namajunas keeps her in the conversation and helps leverage her position for a title bout.
Blanchfield needs to beat a strong opponent to maintain her status as a top-five fighter. She probably won't get an opponent ranked higher than her, so fighting another former champion would be the next best scenario for her after a tough loss.