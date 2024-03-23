3 next opponents for Patricio Pitbull after Bellator Belfast
Patricio Pitbull stopped Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator Champions Series Belfast.
3. Aaron Pico
After the recent demolishing of Henry Corrales, Aaron Pico has asserted himself as the likely No. 1 featherweight contender. Pico has won three consecutive fights since an injury stoppage loss to Kennedy at Bellator 286. After suffering the shoulder ailment, he's responded with three dominant performances, including a vicious ground-and-pound finish of Pedro Carvalho.
Pico made his professional MMA debut with Bellator in June 2017, with a lot of early hype. After a string of disappointing losses, Pico turned a corner in 2020 and has become a more well-rounded mixed martial artist.
While known for his elite wrestling base, Pico has developed impressive boxing over his career. He's tallied nine career knockout wins, including over fellow prospects like Justin Gonzales. Depending on what Freire decides for his next move, a matchup with Pico would make the most sense for the featherweight division. He's one of the lone featherweight contenders whom Freire hasn't dismantled during his multiple title reigns.
After the quick finish of Corrales, Pico would be ready for a quick turnaround if Freire wants to remain active. It's a matchup that many fans have clamored for in recent years, and they could potentially get their wish. Freire would have the opportunity to put a stop to Pico's meteoric rise, while Pico would look to reel in a new era for the Bellator featherweight division. Unless McKee moves back down to 145 pounds, Pico is the most likely option for Freire's next featherweight title defense.
Freire, especially with the brutal finish of Kennedy, proved that he isn't slowing down with age. Pico vs. Freire would likely be one of the most anticipated featherweight title clashes in recent Bellator history.