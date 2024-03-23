3 next opponents for Patricio Pitbull after Bellator Belfast
Patricio Pitbull stopped Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator Champions Series Belfast.
2. Jesus Pinedo
2023 PFL featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo and Freire were supposed to square off at PFL vs. Bellator in February. But, Pinedo withdrew due to injury, leading to Freire getting booked against Kennedy in Belfast.
Pinedo won the 2023 PFL featherweight title by finishing Gabriel Braga in November. The title win capped off a memorable 2023 season, featuring an upset knockout win over former titleholder Brendan Loughnane. It's uncertain what Pinedo plans to do in 2024 since he was not on the list of fighters competing in the featherweight season. He hasn't fought since the victory over Braga.
Pinedo is a young, hungry star in the making that could give Freire an intriguing challenge. Both fighters have shown to be well-rounded in their attacks, and a standup war between them would be a chess match.
If Pinedo intends to join the Bellator featherweight mix, a showdown with Freire could be immediate. Pinedo hasn't lost since a split decision defeat to Braga to open the 2023 PFL season. He signed with the PFL in 2024 following a brief two-fight stint in the UFC.
After defending the title against Kennedy amidst another dominant featherweight outing, Freire could be on the lookout for new, fresh challengers. Pinedo would likely fit the bill and give fans an entertaining clash in the cage.