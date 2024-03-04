3 next opponents for Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Shamil Gaziev on Saturday
- Whats next for the heavyweight?
- We give three potential next opponents for Jairzinho
3. Alexandr Romanov
In case Rozenstruik's win wasn't enough for him to make a case to fight a top-10 ranked heavyweight, the No. 13 ranked Alexandr Romanov (17-2) could be his next adversary.
Romanov likely wasn't mentioned in Rozenstruik's post-fight press conference due to the latter's likely desire to move up in the rankings. However, if none of Rozenstruik's other desired opponents work out, Romanov is an interesting possibility.
Both men are coming off impressive victories and a matchup between the two is a real clash in styles. Like Spivac, Romanov is an elite wrestler sure to challenge Rozenstruik's defensive grappling capabilities. Romanov is also 6-2 in the UFC, most recently defeating Blagoy Ivanov in 2023. Romanov has nine career submissions and six career knockouts, making him a similar opponent to Rozenstruik's last one, Gaziev, because he is dangerous in all aspects of MMA.
Romanov and Rozenstruik stack up well in almost every respect. They each have 19 professional MMA fights and have captured the majority of their victories via finish. They are also both true heavyweights standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and consistently weighing in close to the 265-pound divisional limit.
Only one spot separates Rozenstruik and Romanov in the rankings. A win in a potential matchup between the two puts either man in a strong position to demand a top-10 opponent next time out.