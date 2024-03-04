3 next opponents for Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Shamil Gaziev on Saturday
- Whats next for the heavyweight?
- We give three potential next opponents for Jairzinho
2. Serghei Spivac
The No. 8 ranked heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac (16-4) would be a major step up for Rozenstruik.
Spivac is an elite heavyweight grappler who forced his way into the top 10 by ragdolling men like the aforementioned Lewis. At one point, this would have been considered a nightmare matchup for Rozenstruik considering the two men's clashing styles.
However, Rozenstruik proved that he's spent his time away from the Octagon wisely, tightening his grappling deficiencies so the division's elite wrestlers can't throw him around quite so easily. Stopping the much bigger Gaziev as well as his strong clinch game proved just how far Rozenstruik truly has come.
Spivac is coming off a loss to another elite striker in his own right, Cyril Gane. This makes it unlikely he can campaign for and eventually get a fight with anyone higher in the rankings. He'll probably have to fight someone behind him and a matchup with an improved Rozenstruik is an interesting proposition. It could shape up to be a classic striker versus grappler matchup.
Rozenstruik mentioned Spivac's name in the same breath as Lewis's when asked about possible next opponents in his post-fight press conference saying, "I never say a name because when that person doesn't got time to fight, then you're stuck out of the game...Serghei Spivac...I wanna be in shape, come back, who's available, let's get in."
Fighting Rozenstruik could be a good test for Spivac if he wants to prove he can get his hands on elite heavyweight strikers and implement his suffocating grappling game. His inability to do so proved to be his downfall against Gane.
This match could also be a good test for Rozenstruik as it gives him ample opportunity to show just how much his defensive wrestling has truly improved.