3 next opponents for Canelo Alvarez
Gilberto Ramirez
Admittedly, a fight with WBA cruiserweight titleholder Gilberto Ramirez has little chance of happening. It's an entirely out-of-left-field fight that would be shocking if it came to fruition. But for Alvarez, whose recent comments signify that monetary compensation is of the utmost importance at this stage of his career, there are only a few fights open for a September date that could be promoted as an event rather than merely a fight.
Alvarez has already accomplished enough to guarantee entry into the International Boxing Hall of Fame when he retires. There are few goals left for him to reach. However, joining the likes of a handful of five-division world champions would be the perfect cherry to end his career.
There have only been five male five-division boxing champions thus far. The list includes Floyd Mayweather, Thomas Hearns, Ray Leonard, Manny Pacquiao, and Alvarez's estranged former promoter Oscar De La Hoya.
A win over Ramirez would put Alvarez in the company of greatness, and a fighter winning titles from junior middleweight to cruiserweight is unique on its own merits.
Rather than looking down the weight scale to fighters like Jermall Charlo and Carlos Adames, moving up in weight would be the greater challenge. Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are on a collision course this year to determine the undisputed light heavyweight champion and likely unavailable for the rest of the year.
After his win over Caleb Plant in November 2021, Alvarez flirted with the idea of moving up to cruiserweight to challenge then-WBC titleholder Ilunga Makabu. The fight would have been at a catchweight, but it never came to be due to public backlash.
A fight with Ramirez would garner a similar decry from boxing fans. However, it would be another all-Mexican battle to take place on a Mexican holiday and provide Alvarez the chance to make history, all while being considered a circus act by critics.
With more than 60 fights and entering the last chapters of his storied career, it's unclear how many more times we'll see Alvarez in the squared circle.
"I don't know how many fights I have left; I haven't thought about it," Alvarez said on Prime Video's Gloves Off. "I go fight by fight. Maybe five, maybe ten, maybe three, maybe four. I don't know, but I'm gonna keep fighting because I feel good. As long as I feel this way, we'll see. Maybe one day I'll say that's it. It makes me feel very sad to realize that one day I'll retire, but I don't want to think about that. Let's enjoy it."