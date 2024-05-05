3 next opponents for Canelo Alvarez
Edgar Berlanga
New York's Edgar Berlanga is the next opponent being groomed to fight Alvarez. In many ways, Berlanga is less experienced than Munguia. He began his career with 16 straight first-round knockouts, followed by a series of subpar performances that indicated a regression rather than a progression in skill.
After leaving promoter Top Rank and joining Eddie Hearns' Matchroom Boxing in 2023, Berlanga has shown some improvements. After five decision victories, he scored his first stoppage in February 2024, stopping Ireland's Padraig McCrory in six rounds.
Berlanga is the mandatory opponent for Alvarez's WBA super middleweight title. He is using the narrative of being the best opponent available for Alvarez and will add another chapter to the Puerto Rico-Mexico boxing rivalry.
"I'm the mandatory for Canelo in September," Berlanga told Boxing Scene. So I'm over here supporting Mexican weekend, supporting the two fighters – the main-event fighters – and showing face, man. I'm the mandatory. I'm the Puerto Rican superstar, so I gotta show face. I gotta come out here and show my support and try to make this fight happen for September."
Berlanga has proven to be a big puncher, but as his level of competition has increased, his power has been less of a factor. The rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico has a significant history in boxing. But in Berlanga's case, it will be a forgetful chapter. A fight with Alvarez will likely be a dominant showcase for the Mexican champion.