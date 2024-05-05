3 next opponents for Canelo Alvarez
David Benavidez
The fighter fans are demanding to see Alvarez fight next is David Benavidez. The youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history is a two-time WBC titleholder and currently holds the interim version of the WBC super middleweight title.
In 2023, Benavidez had a breakthrough, defeating Caleb Plant and stopping Demetrius Andrade in two high-profile fights on PPV.
Benavidez checks all the boxes as the perfect opponent for Alvarez. Benavidez's style will make it easy for Alvarez to find him. The animosity between the two has been well documented throughout the media, and the press conferences alone will be worth the price of admission.
Benavidez is determined not to allow his pursuit of Alvarez to take over his career, so he has chosen to move up to the light heavyweight division. He will face former light heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15. Benavidez stated that he would move back to super middleweight to fight Alvarez.
Alvarez has been dismissive of Benavidez playing the role of the A-side fighter who doesn't perceive his opponent as a threat. The four-division champion has turned some fans against him with his comments toward Benavidez, even drawing boos from the crowd after his win over Munguia.
"Benavidez brings nothing to the table for me," Alvarez said earlier this year. "He just brings 25 extra pounds on the night of the fight. That's it. If a promoter who I work with offers $150 to $200 million, then I'll fight tomorrow. That's the only reason I'll fight with him."
No matter the level of apathy and disdain Alvarez holds toward Benavidez, there is no denying the public outcry for the fight. Benavidez should be the next fight for the undisputed super middleweight champion, as it will be a huge box office draw and only enhance his legacy whether he wins or loses.