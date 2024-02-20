3 MMA fights you can't miss this week
- There are three fight cards fans should watch this week
- They include two WMMA fights and a Cage Warriors bout
- Here's when and how to watch each fight
UFC 298 may be over with Ilia Topuria clinching the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski, but the action does not stop. The MMA line-up ahead boasts a monstrous double-header of PFL vs. Bellator and UFC Mexico City, but they are not the only events worth watching.
Hidden beneath all the hype for those two are some offerings from the regional scene that are worth watching for the more dedicated MMA fan. And each event, in turn, has at least one fight that promises to either showcase the future of MMA or provide the next chapter in a former big name's career.
Shannon Clark vs. Thaiany Lopes - LFA 177
Women's flyweight has been developing into one of the deepest divisions in mixed martial arts, with organizations aplenty holding fights there. The Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) provides the highlight for the division when Canada's Shannon Clark and Brazil's Thaiany Lopes vie for the vacant title.
Both women are undefeated ahead of the fight, so expect each to fight tooth and nail to keep her zero intact and wak away with one of the most prestigious titles in the regional scene.
Where and when to watch: LFA 177 takes place on Feb. 23 and can be watched live on UFC Fight Pass
Mason Jones vs. Bryce Logan - Cage Warriors 166
Speaking of Feb. 23, a UFC veteran is looking to continue his redemptory path.
When Mason Jones first joined the UFC in 2021, he was the reigning Cage Warriors lightweight champion, making him a highly-prized acquisition who could become a star in the British market. However, the Welshman began his stint in disappointing fashion, dropping a unanimous decision to Mike Davis, then going to a no-contest against Alan Patrick.
A win against Davis Onama seemed to have restored his confidence, but he was ditched after another unanimous decision loss to L'udovit Klein. Jones has since returned to Cage Warriors, scoring two straight TKOs; and he now looks to further justify a return to the big leagues against Bellator and LFA veteran Bryce Logan, who was last seen silencing the Dublin crowd with a mauling of Peter Queally almost a year ago.
Where and when to watch: Cage Warriors takes place on Feb. 23 and can be watched live on UFC Fight Pass
Taylor Mauldin vs. Valesca Machado - Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 18
One of the more familiar strawweight prospects, Valesca Machado was very unlucky last year. After winning four straight fights in 2022 and capturing the Invicta FC strawweight title in the process, she was dethroned in her first defense by Danni McCormack. Then, her first scheduled appearance since that time was scrapped after both her scheduled opponents were forced to withdraw.
She finally gets her return to action against Taylor Mauldin, who has been nothing short of impressive in her young MMA career. After winning her first three pro fights, Mauldin became A1 Combat's inaugural strawweight champion with a second-round armbar against Laura Gallardo. This fight marks her first defense, and Machado would like nothing more than to make the reign a brief one.
Where and when to watch: Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 18 takes place on Feb. 22 and can be watched live on UFC Fight Pass