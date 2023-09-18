3 MMA fighters who are worth Patrick Mahomes money
Patrick Mahomes just signed a record-breaking contract that will see him paid at least $210.6 million.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday, Sept. 18, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes restructured his contract and will now earn a record-payday $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. This number could increase to $218.1 million by 2026 which is just absolute insanity.
This brings me, a Chiefs fan, to wonder what UFC fighters deserve to be making record paydays like this.
The UFC has been regularly criticized for underpaying its athletes. In fact, just last week John Makdessi took to Twitter to share his paycheck and after taxes and fees he was left with just over $28,000. And he's putting his life on the line.
Of course, there are many fighters who make much more than that, Conor McGregor is rumored to make at least $3 million per fight, for example. But even that payday is a big difference from the $210 million Mahomes will be making.
But let's pretend that there's a way to get some of the more talented fighters closer to that payday ($20 million perhaps). Here are three fighters who I think deserve their own "record breaking payday" headline.
Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski is rumored to make between $200,000 and $800,000 per fight. And that's atrocious for someone who accomplished what he's done over his career. I would be hard-pressed to find a fan that doesn't agree.
Amanda Nunes
Yes, I know she is retired, but I think she'd return if she was offered Mahomes-type money. She's arguably one of the most talented women in the UFC, having held two titles (the only woman to ever do it).
Francis Ngannou
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is kind of already there. His recent signing with PFL plus the announcement that he'll be fighting Tyson Fury has put him in a nice place. But, whatever he's making ... he deserves more.
Before you hell at me for not including Jon Jones in this list, I disqualified him due to steroid issues and troubles with the law. It's my pretend list, I make the rules!