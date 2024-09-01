3 free UFC fights to watch tonight
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC routinely offers free fights on its YouTube page, but those clips don't stay live very often, so it's a watch it now or lose it situation. There are no UFC fights tonight, so it's the best time to watch some of those free fights. One thing we know is that the UFC isn't re-sharing a snoozefest, so if the UFC shares it, you know it's good.
1. Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera 2
The next big UFC PPV is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. So in order to get fans excited to see O'Malley again the UFC shared their second fight which took place at UFC 299 on March 9. This fight was controversial since Vera wasn't the next in line for a title shot but his rivalry with O'Malley and previous win over the new champion took presidence.
2. Best of Fight Island compilation
Fight Island seems like a distant memory (thankfully) but during the COVID era it was a staple location for the UFC to hold fights with athletes who were unable to get a VISA into the US. The Yas Island compound was home to many exciting moments including Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement fight and the UFC's most viral knockout ever. The UFC put together this compilations video compete with fights which took place on Fight Island.
3. Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping 2
This is a flashback fight but one that many fans will probably remember. At UFC 199, Michael Bisping made history when he fought UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. I won't spoil it in case you haven't seen it yet, but what happened was one of the biggest moments in the UFC that year.
The next UFC event will be DWCS Week 4, and a UFC APEX Fight Night card which takes place on Sept. 7. That card is headlined by Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady. The next UFC PPV is UFC 306 at the Sphere and it will feature two title fights.