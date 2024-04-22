3 fights we want to see next for Ryan Garcia
Here are three fights that would be perfect for Ryan Garcia's next fight after beating Devin Haney.
3. Jaron Ennis
A fight with current welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) and Garcia may have seemed like a pipe dream just a month ago. However, Ennis recently signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, leaving the Premier Boxing Champions umbrella that had kept him restrained, relegating him to fighting once or twice a year. With a fighter's prime being finite and the likelihood of fights with Terence Crawford or Errol Spence being improbable, Ennis needs an opponent to solidify himself as one of the best in the world and a mainstream name.
Admittedly, this fight benefits Ennis more than Garcia. It's a fight that once would have been viewed as a mismatch, but that was before Garcia's fight with Haney. Garcia's hand speed and somewhat unpredictable attack style, he may be at his most lethal at welterweight.
In a strange confrontation after the Garcia-Haney bout, Garcia's father and promoter, Eddie Hearn, shouted at one another before shaking hands. Hearn said to Garcia that Ennis could be next for his son. In the post-fight press conference, Garcia didn't shut down the idea of fighting Ennis, welcoming the challenge.
"Alright, let's run it with Boots," stated Garcia."
Garcia has been one of the leaders of boxing's newest generation for quite a few years now. But, the victory over Haney has changed how those perceive him. No longer is he just good for clicks and views with a social media presence. He's a real fighter with the potential and talent to be elite. The ball is in his court.