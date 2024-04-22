3 fights we want to see next for Ryan Garcia
Here are three fights that would be perfect for Ryan Garcia's next fight after beating Devin Haney.
1. Teofimo Lopez
A fight between current Ring Magazine and WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) and Garcia would almost guarantee a knockout.
Since defeating Vasilily Lomachenko in October 2020, Lopez has been inconsistent. Last year, he put forth a career-best performance against Josh Taylor, handily beating the former undisputed junior welterweight champion. He followed the Taylor match with a subpar showing against Jamaine Ortiz, where he won a controversial decision in a rather forgettable bout.
A fight with Garcia at any weight between 140 and 147 pounds would be big business. Garcia's match with Haney showed that he can be a draw on the East Coast. With Lopez's Brooklyn roots, a fight at the Barclays Center makes sense.
This would be another fight where Garcia would be the underdog, but Garcia's performance against Haney showcased that the odds won't matter in delivering an entertaining fight.