3 events to watch while UFC is on hiatus
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is off for the weekend before heading to New Jersey for a big PPV event. That card is set for June 1 and is headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and fan favorite Dustin Poirier. The co-main event is a middleweight scrap between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa but there won't be any fights during Memorial Day Weekend, at least not under the UFC, PFL or Bellator banners.
There are some events that fans can check out if they are looking for live action in the UFC's absence.
1. Tuff-N-Uff 137 - UFC Fight Pass - May 24
Tuff-N-Uff will be holding an event in Las Vegas on Friday, May 24 and will have a few familiar names on the card. The card is headlined by Vince Morales and Luis Guerrero for a bantamweight fight. UFC fans might recognize Morales from his time in the UFC, Bellator and RIZIN. Also on the card is the 2023 PFL light heavyweight semi-finalist Ty Flores taking on Marcus Gamble at 205. The co-main event is a scrap between Jamie Siraj and Tariel Abbasov at featherweight.
2. Paige VanZant vs. Elle Brooke - DAZN - May 25
Normally we wouldn't tell you to tune into a random Misfits card but this one is headlined by former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. She's taking on influencer Elle Brooke for a boxing fight. But just like their OnlyFans, you'll have to pay to watch this. The PPV price for this fight is $19.99 and it might be a fun and weird night of fights.
3. ONE FRIDAY FIGHTS 64 - May 24
ONE Championship is hosting one of their Friday Night cards on May 24, but if you want to tune in, you'll need to wake up early. Due to the time difference, it will air at 8:30 a.m. ET. The good news is it's free and on YouTube. Casuals probably won't know any of the names on the card but ONE Championship fights are always a good night or high-level combat.