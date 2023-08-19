3 cities the UFC needs to travel to in 2024
The UFC has graced many cities across the globe, here are three they should visit in 2024.
3. Honolulu, Hawaii
It is a shame that the UFC is yet to book a trip to Hawaii. It is an even bigger one that, at this point, BJ Penn has retired, and Max Holloway's dominant days are in hindsight.
Despite going 0-3 against Volkanovski, Holloway still tops all contenders in the featherweight division. This is a testament to Volkanovski's greatness. And with that said, he might try more of his luck, perhaps at lightweight shortly. If that happens, Holloway could still reclaim his featherweight kingdom.
With or without a strap on his waist, Holloway is a bona fide UFC star and future Hall of Famer. He has advocated for the organization to come to his home state for a while but can't seem to hit the right button with the UFC. In April, Dana White was asked about the possibilities of a Hawaii card but did not seem too optimistic about it.
But why not?
Like Holloway with the UFC, White could not seem to hit the target with the state of Hawaii. It is easier said than done with a lot of moving parts including the tourism board, state athletic commission, and lack of bigger facilities to house a UFC event.
Still, it is not a farfetched idea. The UFC has reached farther markets like Manila and Shenzen. They've also mentioned a potential event in Africa in the future. Bellator has held multiple events in Hawaii, so the UFC can surely do the same once everybody is on the same page.
Hawaii is also home to UFC talents Punahele Soriano and Brad Tavares. However, if the UFC wants Hawaii to see its biggest star, Holloway, compete on home soil at a high level-- an event needs to happen sooner than later.
And in light of recent events, on July 12, White announced the UFC's $1 million donation for the victims of the wildfires in Maui and Lahaina. With the donation, the UFC also started a campaign, selling limited edition "UFC loves Hawaii" t-shirts with proceeds towards relief efforts. While bringing a UFC event to Hawaii can lift spirits, it can also help get the state's economy back on its feet after a devastating loss.