3 changes we'd like to see to the Power Slap rules & format
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White's Power Slap is a fast-growing entertainment promotion that features contestants delivering powerful slaps to see who can drop their opponent first. Its appeal has been quick highlights and brutal knockouts in an easy-to-digest format. As the competition grows, the rules and format are ever-evolving. Since Power Slap 1 (and the test shows before) rules have evolved to allow a better viewing experience, safer competitions and fewer fouls. But there are three things we'd love to see change in Power Slap.
1. Champions choose who slaps first
Right now there is a coin toss to see who gets to slap first. Part of that coin toss element is to allow for additional betting, but in championship fights, I think we should change the rules a bit. I think the reigning champion of a division should be allowed to decide who slaps first. There's a lot of misconception that whoever slaps first wins and that's been statistically proven not to be the case. I've also spoken to several slappers who prefer to go second because the first slap "awakens" something in them. I think having a choice gives a benefit to the champion. They could still place bets about what the champion will choose if they are worried about losing a betting line.
2. Harsher punishments for fouls
Lately the fouls, especially clubbing have really gotten out of hand. I'm not sure what the punishment should be, but there has to be more of an incentive to eliminate the fouls. Perhaps you lose your next slap if you foul, so if you had three total slaps, now you have just two.
3. Public coin toss
The coin toss I mentioned earlier isn't done in public that I am aware of. I think it should be done the day before weigh-ins or the Monday of event week and it should be a spectacle. The slappers and media should be present and it should be streamed live or filmed to air later. There might even be a chance to do some heated face-offs and increase visibility for the event.