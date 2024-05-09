3 of the best boxing matches scheduled for 2024
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Tin Tszyu - Aug. 3
Turki Alalshikh's upcoming Ridayh Season boxing card in Los Angeles harkens back to the days of Don King PPVs in the 1990s. Boxing events that gave fans their money's worth from top to bottom. On August 3, the card will have three title fights featuring the likes of Terence Crawford, David Morrell, and Isaac Cruz. While those title bouts are intriguing, there was one fight on the undercard boxing fans were left salivating over.
Former welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz (21-0, 21 KOs) and former WBO junior middleweight titleholder Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) will face off on the undercard in a 12-round junior middleweight contest. The match comes straight out of a catalog of guaranteed fights that will turn into wars. Ortiz, with a perfect record of all knockouts, has battled numerous health issues outside the ring, but the chance to take on a former world champion like Tszyu could be his ticket to a title shot. This fight promises to be a thrilling clash, adding a fighter in his prime and deemed a legitimate threat to Ortiz's resume.
Tszyu will be looking for a form of redemption against Ortiz. In his previous fight, Tszyu lost to Sebastian Fundora in a bloody affair as the first headlining main event for the Premier Boxing Champions venture with Amazon Prime. Tszyu initially was supposed to fight former welterweight champion Keith Thurman but instead found himself in the ring with a 6'5 southpaw.
Both fighters are under the age of 30 and are taking a risk fighting each other at this point in their careers. It's unlikely either fighter will walk away unscathed, and the loser will have to rebuild from scratch. Much like Estrada-Rodriguez, Ortiz-Tszyu is the frontrunner for Fight of the Year in 2024 with lofty expectations of delivering a memorable fight.