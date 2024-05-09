3 of the best boxing matches scheduled for 2024
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksander Usyk - May 18
We would be remiss if we didn't mention the undisputed heavyweight championship with the best upcoming boxing matches of 2024. The heavyweight boxing title is arguably the most prestigious in combat sports. With its rich lineage and iconic names, it stands as a testament to the evolution of boxing over a century. The winner between Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in the early 2000s.
As the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion, Fury has a tremendous size advantage, standing at 6'9 and weighing over 270 pounds in his previous match with Francis Ngannou. Usyk, at 6'3, weighed 220 pounds in his title defense against Daniel Dubois in August 2023.
Both heavyweights are skilled technicians, and the outcome of the match is far from certain. The winner will be the one who can execute their game plan the best, adding to the anticipation and excitement. A victory for Fury will solidify his position as the dominant heavyweight of the last decade-plus. However, if Usyk manages to pull off the upset, his legacy will skyrocket, with many ranking him as the best fighter in the world pound-for-pound.
Regardless of how exciting the fight is, when Usyk and Fury finally face off in the middle of the ring, all eyes will be on their every move.