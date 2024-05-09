3 of the best boxing matches scheduled for 2024
As we approach the midpoint of 2024, the boxing world is buzzing with anticipation for the plethora of exciting fights on the horizon. Thus far, we have seen the first iteration of Premier Boxing Champions' new partnership with Amazon Prime. Turki Alalshikh has further established himself as a money-generating beacon for boxing. While still one of the sport's most divisive figures, Jake Paul continues to attract mainstream attention. Paul's upcoming fight with Mike Tyson has the potential to be one of the biggest of the year.
Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney headlined a PPV in which Garcia's unhinged and scatterbrained promotional antics overshadowed what occurred in the ring. The attention to Garcia's mental state, missing weight by over three pounds, and failed drug tests have garnered more headlines than the upset victory he scored.
Two of boxing's most formidable pound-for-pound fighters showcased their dominance in recent matches. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez won a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia. The back and forth between former estranged promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Alvarez was more intriguing than the fight with Munguia.
In the first boxing match at the Tokyo Dome since Buster Douglas' momentous upset over Mike Tyson in February 1990, Naoya Inoue recovered from the first knockdown of his career to emphatically stop Luis Nery in six rounds. Nery, who earned a villainous reputation in Japan, which led to a ban on him from fighting in the country, was methodically punished by Inoue.
With all that has happened, much more is still to come. Fansided MMA will examine three upcoming boxing fights that are must-sees for all fans.