2023 PFL Finals weigh-in results: 3 fighters miss weight for championship event (Video)
Three fighters stepped on the scales heavy for the PFL World Championships.
By Amy Kaplan
On Thursday, the PFL Finals athletes, and select back-up fighters stepped on the scales for the end-of-the-year event where six champions will be crowned.
Unfortunately, there were a few snaffus on the scales as three fighters tipped the scales. Thankfully, none of the title bouts were affected.
The most shocking of the misses came from PFL veterans Chris Wade and Ray Cooper III. Wade stepped on 2.4 pounds over for his fight with Bubba Jenkins. At press time, the future of the bout is still unkown.
Cooper III stepped in .8 pounds over and was given an additional hour to cut but decided against it. His fight with Derek Brunson is on, as far aw we know.
Josh Blyden also missed weight for his show opening match-up with Jesse Stirn.
View the full results below.
2023 PFL Finals weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 8 p.m. ET)
- Clay Collard (154.8) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (154.8) – lightweight final
- Denis Goltsov (244.6) vs. Renan Ferreira (261.2) – heavyweight final
- Larissa Pacheco (145) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (144) – women’s featherweight final
- Magomed Magomedkerimov (170) vs. Sadibou Sy (169.8) – welterweight final
- Josh Silveira (202.6) vs. Impa Kasanganay (203.4) – light heavyweight final
- Kayla Harrison (150.4) vs. Aspen Ladd (150) – 150-pound contract weight
- Derek Brunson (185.8) vs. Ray Cooper III (186.8)*
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Jesus Pinedo (145) vs. Gabriel Braga (144.6) – featherweight final
- Bubba Jenkins (145) vs. Chris Wade (148.4)**
- Phil Caracappa (135.5) vs. Khai Wu (135.4)
- Josh Blyden (146.8)*** vs. Jesse Stirn (145.6)