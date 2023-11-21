2023 PFL Finals fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about the PFL Finals.
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL Finals are just around the corner and now that the promotion has finally announced its purchase of Bellator, all eyes will be on that broadcast. The card will play host to six title fights and will crown at least four new champions, maybe more, depending on how the night shakes out.
Also on the card is the PFL debut of Derek Brunson, the return of former PFL champion Kayla Harrison and the promotional debut of Mark Zuckerberg's training partner, Khai Wu.
This article will serve as a place for you to find all the information you may need about the event including the fight card, betting odds and starting times.
2023 PFL Finals fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard - PFL lightweight championship
- Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira- PFL heavyweight championship
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina - PFL women’s featherweight championship
- Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd
- Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov - PFL welterweight championship
- Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo - PFL featherweight championship
- Joshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay - PFL light heavyweight championship
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 5 p.m ET
- Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez - Amateur
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
- Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
- Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden
2023 PFL Finals odds
The full fight card odds will be released later in the week, but for now, here are the odds for the six title fights, per DraftKings.
Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga - Braga -130, Pinedo +110
Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay - Kasanganay -165, Silveira +135
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy - Magomedkerimov -175, Sy +145
Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina - Pacheco -600, Mokhnatkina +425
Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira - Goltsov -245, Ferreira +200
Clay Collard vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier - Aubin-Mercier -250, Collard +200