2023 PFL Finals betting odds
Here are all the odds for the PFL Finals, headlined by the lightweight championship bout between Clay Collard and Olivier Aubin-Mercier.
By Rami Hanna
The lights shine bright at the Anthem in Washington D.C for the PFL Finals where six world champions will be crowned to cap off the 2023 season, plus the return of a prominent PFL star Kayla Harrison, and the debut of former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson.
In the main event, Olivier Aubin-Mercier looks to cap off his nine-fight winning streak with a million dollars and the lightweight championship around his waist for the second year in a row. The fighter that'll be standing across from Aubin-Mercier will be the never-say-die attitude from Clay Collard. He has defeated his last three opponents to be in his first finals after losing in the semi-finals a year ago to Stevie Ray.
Aubin-Mercier made the best decision during his free agency in 2021 when he signed with the Professional Fighters League. He would go on to win his first four fights before defeating the 2021 PFL lightweight champion Raush Manfio and then Alex Martinez in the semi-finals before scoring himself a second-round knockout in the finals to defeat Ray. Aubin-Mercier would kick off the 2023 season with a win over the newly-signed Shane Burgos before he scored back-to-back knockouts against Anthony Romero and Bruno Miranda to earn his second finals spot in a row where he looks to become the fifth PFL fighter to win two world championships.
Collard has turned things around since the last time he was in a major promotion in MMA. He tested his hands at boxing, captured back-to-back championships on the regional circuit and then signed with the PFL in 2021 where he kicked off his debut by putting on a masterclass performance against Anthony Pettis who was also making his PFL debut. He ended the 2021 season reaching the semi-finals before losing to Manfio. Collard would go on to kick off the 2022 season defeating the freshly signed Jeremy Stephens before dropping a split decision to Alexander Martinez. Collard capped off 2023 season with wins over Yamato Nishikawa, Ray, and Burgos to reach his first PFL finals where he looks to cap off the year with a million dollars and his first PFL lightweight championship.
In the co-main event, Renan Ferreira looks to make it no problem in punching his way to his second finals in a row where the goal to raise the heavyweight champion weighs heavy on his mind. Ferreira had his PFL debut turned into a no-contest against Fabricio Werdum, but after that, he racked up three wins in a row to reach the 2022 finals where he lost to Ante Delija. Ferreira had to deal with his third no-contest in PFL when his 2023 season opener loss to Rizvan Kuniev was overturned due to Kuniev testing positive for a banned substance. Ferreira would continue his 2023 season with huge stoppages over Matheus Scheffel and Maurice Greene to reach his second opportunity to become a heavyweight champion in the PFL.
Denis Goltsov has treated the 2023 season with nothing but violence and precision. Not only is the St. Petersburg native on a five-fight winning streak. His last three wins have come from stoppages via back-to-back knockouts and a submission to reach his first finals in PFL history. The last time Goltsov got close was when he reached the semi-finals against Ali Isaev in 2019 where he would go on to win three-fights in a row to kick off his first season in the PFL. Since losing to Isaev, Goltsov has only lost once and won seven fights with six of those victories coming by way of a vicious knockout and a big submission win to seal his first finals appearance in his PFL career.
According to DraftKings. The main event for the lightweight championship currently has Mercier listed as the betting favorite heading into this at -270 against the underdog Collard who will come in at a +220 for his second fight in a row.
The heavyweight championship co-main event will have Goltsov come into this as the big betting favorite with a -235 against the +215 underdog Ferreira for the first time since the 2023 season opener.
Also scheduled for the main card on PPV will be the 2022 women's lightweight champion and the -900 betting favorite Larissa Pacheco coming into this against Marina Mokhnatkina, who is an underdog at +600 in her first PFL finals.
The finals for the PFL welterweight gold will feature the 2018 champion Magomed Magomedkerimov coming in as the -170 favorite against the 2022 champion, Sadibou Sy who comes into this second finals appearance in a row as the +142 underdog.
The light heavyweight championship will be on the line when Impa Kasanganay looks to seal the deal on his four-fight winning streak as he comes in as the betting favorite at -205 against the +165 underdog Josh Silveira who looks to make it four in a row and a million dollars in his bank account.
Kayla Harrison makes her return to the PFL for the first time since losing in the 2022 finals to Pacheco after going 15-0 in her pro career. She comes in as a massive favorite at -1000 against her short-notice opponent Aspen Ladd who looks to shock the world as she comes in as a +650 underdog.
The main card will be opened up by middleweight action as Ray Cooper III looks to spoil the PFL debut of Derek Brunson. Cooper comes into this as the favorite at -180 against the debuting Brunson who is the underdog at +150.
Main Card
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-270) vs. Clay Collard (+220) - PFL lightweight championship
Denis Goltsov (-265) vs. Renan Ferreira (+215) - PFL heavyweight championship
Larissa Pacheco (-900) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (+600) - PFL women’s featherweight championship
Kayla Harrison (-1000) vs. Aspen Ladd (+650)
Sadibou Sy (+142) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (-170) - PFL welterweight championship
Gabriel Braga (+108) vs. Jesus Pinedo (-112) - PFL featherweight championship
Joshua Silveira (+170) vs. Impa Kasanganay (-205) - PFL light heavyweight championship
Preliminary Card
Ray Cooper III (-180) vs. Derek Brunson (+150)
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez - Amateur
Bubba Jenkins (-180) vs. Chris Wade (+150)
Khai Wu (+235) vs. Phil Caracappa (-290)
Jesse Stirn (-218) vs. Josh Blyden (+180)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.