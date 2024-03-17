2 fighters that stood out at UFC Vegas 88, 1 who failed to deliver
The UFC Vegas 88 fight card included four fighters who earned performance bonuses, but there were also some duds.
By Jaren Kawada
UFC Vegas 88 was not an event that will go down in any history books but provided several notable talking points in the aftermath of the 13-fight card.
Headlined by Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura, the night as a whole turned out to be a submission-heavy event with seven fighters submitting their opponent including four in the first round. Thiago Moises recorded the only knockout win of the night against short-notice opponent Mitch Rodriguez in the second fight on the card.
With over half of the fights being finished, four fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses with no Fight of the Night being given. The four first-round submissions from Jaqueline Amorim, Jafel Filho, Macy Chiasson and Tybura were all rewarded with an extra paycheck from the UFC front office.
However, the night was not completely full of positive memories for everyone, as the main event loss handed Tuivasa his fourth straight defeat on his 31st birthday. Unfortunately for Tuivasa fans, the heavyweight's 31st birthday was not celebrated with another "shooey."
With that being said, take a look at three fighters who stood out on UFC Vegas 88, for better or worse.