2 fighters miss weight at Road to UFC Semifinals weigh-in
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is hosting episodes 5 and 6 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Friday night. The card features fighters from Asia competing in a tournament-style event for a chance to win a UFC contract. The event takes place the day before the UFC hosts a Fight Night event on Saturday night in Las Vegas headlined by a middleweight scrap between No. 5 ranked Jared Cannonier and No. 12 ranked Caio Borralho.
But before anyone can fight, all of the athletes from Episodes 5 and 6 needed to make weight. And for all but two fighters, it was a successful morning. For Episode 5, Tokitaka Nakanishi came in a pound heavy at 137 pounds for his fight with Baergeng Jieleyisi at bantamweight. On Episode 6 welterweight Jonathan Peirsma weighed in a whopping 174 pounds (three pounds over) for his fight with Samandar Muradov.
Road To UFC Season 3 weigh-in results
Episode 5
- Women’s flyweight bout: Yan Qihui (125) vs. Danni McCormack (126)
- Flyweight bout: Kiru Sahota (125.5) vs. Ruel Panales (126)
- Bantamweight bout: Daermisi Zhawupasi (135.5) vs. SuYoung You (136)
- Flyweight bout: DongHun Choi (125) vs. Angad Bisht (125)
- Bantamweight bout: Tokitaka Nakanishi (137)** vs. Baergeng Jieleyisi (136)
Episode 6
- Welterweight bout: Jonathan Peirsma (174)* vs. Samandar Muradov (170)
- Women’s strawweight bout: Feng Xiaocan (116) vs. Miki Motono (116)
- Featherweight bout: Zhu Kangjie (145.5) vs. Shin Haraguchi (146)
- Women’s strawweight bout: Dong Huaxiang (115) vs. Ming Shi (115.5)
- Featherweight bout: Xie Bin (146) vs. Masuto Kawana (146)
Follow along with FanSided MMA on Friday night as we'll be cage side for both episodes and will bring you all the big moments, live results and more througout the night. We'll also be backstage during UFC Vegas 96 bringing you post-fight interviews over on YouTube.
How to watch Road To UFC Season 3
The Road To UFC Season 3 Semifinals will air Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m ET live on UFC Fight Pass.
Road To UFC rules & format
There are four divisions: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and women's strawweight with eight fighters in each division.
Round 1 (quarterfinals)
Four fights in each bracket (plus one non-tournament fight, making five fights total per fight card); winners move on to the semifinals.
Round 2 (semifinals)
Two fights in each bracket; winners move on to the finals.
Round 3 (finals)
One fight in each bracket will take place on the preliminary card of a UFC Fight Night later this year. Winners will earn a UFC contract.