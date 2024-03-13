2 of the best Brazilian UFC champions, 1 of the worst
Brazil has always been a hotbed for UFC champions, but not all of them have had illustrious reigns.
Worst: Vitor Belfort
Everyone remembers Vitor Belfort as one of those fighters who had the hype and tools to win a title but somehow could never do it... except he was actually a champion once. It was how he won it that makes him the worst Brazilian champion in UFC history.
Back at UFC 46 in January 2004, Belfort rematched the legendary Randy Couture with the light heavyweight title on the line. Their first meeting, which was at heavyweight did not go so well for the then-26-year-old, as the future Hall of Famer neutralized his deadly punches with a smothering clinch before getting the TKO.
Many thought the rematch would go similarly, but only 49 seconds into the fight, a seam from Belfort's glove grazed Couture's eye, creating a wound that proved too bloody to manage properly. It was quite possibly the flukiest way to win a title; and it was proven almost seven months later when Couture battered him in the trilogy bout en route to a corner stoppage between the third and fourth rounds.
Belfort would lose to Tito Ortiz in his next fight, and depart the promotion soon after. He would return in 2011 and compete for the middleweight and light heavyweight titles thrice, but was finished all those times.