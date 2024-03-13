2 of the best Brazilian UFC champions, 1 of the worst
Brazil has always been a hotbed for UFC champions, but not all of them have had illustrious reigns.
Best: Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo was rarely a household name when compared to Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, or BJ Penn; but from the birth of the featherweight division to December 2015, he was its king. He had the belt twice, the second time occurring after Conor McGregor, who had dethroned him at UFC 194, was stripped of it after not competing in the division.
For almost five years, he was everyone's worst nightmare, as his combination of pressure, crisp striking, and underrated ground game gave challengers fits. Most of the time, his challengers, however hard they tried, looked outmatched.
Those challengers included the likes of former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, former lightweight challenger Kenny Florian, Chan-Sung Jung, and Chad Mendes (twice).