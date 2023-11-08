10 UFC fighters from countries you've probably never heard of
10 fighters in the UFC have introduced MMA fans to new cultures and countries.
By Amy Kaplan
Ľudovít Klein, Slovakia
Ľudovít Klein isn't the only UFC fighter from Slovakia, UFC heavyweight Martin Buday is also from the small European country. Though he isn't the only Slovakian, he was the first. Klein made his UFC debut in September 2020.
“It was pleasure for me because my country is not very big, but I am happy to be here. As the first Slovak UFC fighter,” said Klein after his debut in the UFC.
Slovakia is a picturesque landlocked country that was formed after World War I and the dissolution of Austria-Hungary. The state of Czechoslovakia was established, incorporating Slovakia. It borders Polan, Hungary and Austria. As of 2021, it's population was 5.447 million people.
Makhmud Muradov, Uzbekistan
Makhmud Muradov is the first UFC fighter from Uzbekistan. After his UFC win, he reflected on what it meant for him and hs country.
“My life is a dream. I’m from Uzbekistan – big country, and a small city in Bukhara," he said in his post-fight interview. "When I was starting in the sport, I didn’t believe I’d stay here. Now I’m giving you an interview. It’s a dream for a lot of young fighters. I’m first Uzbekistan fighter (in the UFC) – it’s (a population of) 35 million. It’s not small. And I’m first. I’m here. It’s my start now.”
Uzbekistan is located in Central Asia and borders Afghanistan. Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kasakstan. It's known for its mosques, mausoleums and other sites linked to the Silk Road, the ancient trade route between China and the Mediterranean. As of 2021 it's population was 34.92 million, just smaller than the population of California.