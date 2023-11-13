Fansided MMA
10 Power Slap strikers you need to know

These are some of the names you need to know if you're just getting into the Power Slap fandom.

By Amy Kaplan

Power Slap
Power Slap / Amy Kaplan/FanSided MMA
Ron "Wolverine" Bata

One and done! Ron "Wolverine" Bata only needed one shot to become the first ever #PowerSlap HW champion 🖐

Posted by UFC on Sunday, March 12, 2023

Ron Bata is considered a veteran of the sport of slapfighting. He was a coach on the first season of the reality show and was Power Slap's first heavyweight champion when he defeated Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona at Power Slap 1.

“The first event was against Darius and to go against somebody that I’ve went against before, a nemesis-type of guy, it felt great to win the belt,” Wolverine told Power Slap.com. “It felt great to beat Darius.”

Bata ended up dropping down to light heavyweight and defeated Ayjay "Static" Hintz and became the sport's first two-division champion at Power Slap 3.

At press time, he holds the light heavyweight title.

Sheena “Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory

Sheena Bathory KOs Christine Wolmarans in the first official woman's #PowerSlap match! Catch the rest of the card LIVE on Rumble, RIGHT NOW!

Posted by UFC on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

You'll notice there aren't many women on this list. Sheena Bathory is pretty much it. Bathory made Power Slap history when she was the first woman to compete and win a match under the Power Slap banner. Bathory was a striker even more coming to the promotion and is one of the sport's most feared competitors.

