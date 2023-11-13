10 Power Slap strikers you need to know
These are some of the names you need to know if you're just getting into the Power Slap fandom.
By Amy Kaplan
Ron "Wolverine" Bata
Ron Bata is considered a veteran of the sport of slapfighting. He was a coach on the first season of the reality show and was Power Slap's first heavyweight champion when he defeated Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona at Power Slap 1.
“The first event was against Darius and to go against somebody that I’ve went against before, a nemesis-type of guy, it felt great to win the belt,” Wolverine told Power Slap.com. “It felt great to beat Darius.”
Bata ended up dropping down to light heavyweight and defeated Ayjay "Static" Hintz and became the sport's first two-division champion at Power Slap 3.
At press time, he holds the light heavyweight title.
Sheena “Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory
You'll notice there aren't many women on this list. Sheena Bathory is pretty much it. Bathory made Power Slap history when she was the first woman to compete and win a match under the Power Slap banner. Bathory was a striker even more coming to the promotion and is one of the sport's most feared competitors.