10 MMA fighters who had cameos on TV shows
10 times MMA fighters appeared on popular television shows.
By Jaren Kawada
8. Forrest Griffin and Renzo Gracie — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The first spin-off of the original Law & Order has been on air for nearly a quarter of a century and has featured many cameo appearances. Along with being a former UFC light heavyweight champion, Forrest Griffin can add being one of the many guest stars to make it on-screen of the long-running production to his resume.
Griffin was also in an episode of Kevin James' The King of Queens, though that contribution will have its own entry on this list. In this show, the former champion was joined in Law & Order by Renzo Gracie.
In the 2007 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit titled 'Fight,' Griffin played the role of 'Mike Kona,' a mixed martial artist. Griffin's Kona was actually the prime murder suspect of a young woman, though he was later declared innocent. However, Griffin's character would not see the end of the episode as the victim's father would end up killing him, falsely believing that Kona had murdered his daughter.
The episode as a whole did not do the UFC any favors, portraying the sport as an underground and shady business. Much of the episode ventured into the world of unsanctioned fighting, as in 2007 MMA was illegal in some states. Filming an active UFC fighter who would eventually become the champion as a murder suspect definitely did not help.
Gracie's character, Tony Diaz, had a much smaller role than Mike Kona in the episode.
Since retiring, Griffin has remained a fan favorite due to his personality and continued work with the UFC. Griffin would also later star in a Toyo Tires commercial partnered with the UFC along with Anthony Pettis and Dominick Reyes.