10 MMA fighters who had cameos on TV shows
By Jaren Kawada
1. Chuck Liddell — Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Hawaii 5-0, The Simpsons, Entourage and more
When it comes to MMA fighters on TV, Chuck Liddell easily tops this list as the former UFC star has become a borderline actor since leaving the sport for good.
In terms of the most publicly recognizable faces in MMA, Liddell is up there with Conor McGregor. Liddell has been in so many different movies and TV shows that the former champion created his own website dedicated to his acting career. According to chuckliddell.com, the fighter-turned-actor has even been in a couple of music videos.
Due to his iconic appearance, Liddell's forte has actually been as a star in numerous TV commercials. The Hawaiian Kenpo master is easy to market with his unique hairstyle and menacing look. Aside from his commercials, Liddell is likely more known for his movie roles, but has also done a lot of work on TV.
As a multi-time guest star, Liddell often plays himself on TV. But in the lone season of the failed Criminal Minds spin-off Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Liddell had a small role as 'Martinez' in the series finale episode 'Death by a Thousand Cuts.'
In one of his best true cameo appearances, Liddell would also be one of the handful of UFC fighters to make the trip to Hawaii to be in the Hawaii 5-0 'Ka Hakaka Maika'i' (The Good Fight). In the episode, the Five-0 task force works a case leading them to a local MMA fighter as a suspect. However, despite ultimately being found innocent, Five-0 leader Steve McGarrett would dislocate the fighter's arm to subdue him.
At the end of the episode, McGarrett volunteers to take his place in a charity MMA fight as the reason the fighter is unable to compete. Unfortunately for McGarrett, his opponent would be none other than Chuck Liddell.
Liddell would get the win in the episode but was unable to finish McGarrett, who saw the final horn. If there is anything to learn from this list, Steve McGarrett should probably have tried his hand at MMA having held his own against both Liddell and Randy Couture without proper training.