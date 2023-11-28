10 MMA fighters who had cameos on TV shows
By Jaren Kawada
2. Bas Rutten — The King of Queens, Kevin Can Wait, Liv and Maddie, Lights Out and more
Whenever the next Kevin James film comes out, you can likely expect to see a Bas Rutten cameo in it.
Since becoming good friends around 2010, Rutten and James have trained together for years and the latter has often included the former UFC champion in many of his projects. Most notably, Rutten starred alongside James in Here Comes the Boom as the MMA trainer 'Niko.'
However, prior to the major motion picture, Rutten had a recurring role in James' TV shows The King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait. Rutten has had other minor roles in movies starring James including Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Zookeeper.
Similarly to Cerrone, Rutten has dedicated nearly two decades of his life post-fighting to acting. There are simply too many roles Rutten has taken to name, but the fighter's full list of roles can be found on his IMDb and Wikipedia pages.
Rutten dabbled in acting just prior to his retirement from fighting and took his first small role on a big show as 'Emil' in The King of Queens in 2000. Five years later, the heavyweight would return to the show as a different character named 'Niles.' It's a shame he was not a part of the bar brawl scene.
Perhaps most humorous, Rutten actually appeared on the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie in 2015. In the brief casting, Rutten played as the 'Uncle Martucci' to the recurring character 'Dump Truck.' Rutten's character had his signature imposing figure, but while the main characters of the show feared he was a murderer he was actually just a salami enthusiast.
Though Rutten does not profile as a comedian, a majority of his roles have a comedic aspect to it. Perhaps James has been giving him pointers in exchange for Rutten's training sessions.