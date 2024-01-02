10 of the best slaps in sports, movies and television
Ranking 10 of the funniest, most iconic or downright wild slaps in the history of pop culture.
By Amy Kaplan
1. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
We all knew what the number one slap would be. It could be nothing else.
THAT Will Smith slap heard around the world.
In case you forgot, or are living under a rock (no pun intended) the slap occurred during the 2022 Academy Awards. Chris Rock was delivering a mini monolougye on stage when he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Out of nowhere, Will walked up on stage and slapped Chirs across the face.
We all thought it was planned, park of the joke. But then we quickly realized it was real and the internet went absolutely insane.
Apparently Jada thought it was fake at first too.
"I thought, 'This is a skit,'" she told PEOPLE 18 months after the epic moment. "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit."
It took Will several months to comment on the slap, which was healily criticized.
"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities to it. But, at the end of the day, I lost it, and I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through, you know?" Will said in a November 2022 interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. "I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all. You're asking, what did I learn? It's that we've just gotta be nice to each other, man. It's hard. I guess the thing that was most painful for me is, I took my hard and made it hard for other people. I understood the idea of when they say hurt people hurt people."