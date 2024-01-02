10 of the best slaps in sports, movies and television
Ranking 10 of the funniest, most iconic or downright wild slaps in the history of pop culture.
By Amy Kaplan
3. Everyone wants to slap Joffrey from 'Game of Thrones'
Joffrey Baratheon is one of the most hated villains in all of TV history. The "king" in Game of Thrones was slapped not once, not even twice, but several times and each time was better than the last.
The first time we see Joffrey eat a slap was in season 1, episode 2. Tyrion Lannister and he slaps him three times. Tyrion slaps him again in season 2, episode 6. Joffrey is also slapped by Cersei when he asks how many bastards she had with Robert. He then threatens to kill her if she ever does it again.
The video above is one of the slaps.
Ah, this makes me want to binge-watch this show again so I can hear the little girl shriek he does every time.
2. Nate Diaz gives Dana White the Stockton Slap
You cannot have a slap best-of and not include the Stockton Slap. There's been a few times when the Stockton Slap was done in the cage, but this out-of-the-cage moment is probably my personal favorites.
The moment all happened because White wanted Nate Diaz to agree to fight in a rematch with Conor McGregor. The fight was proposed for UFC 202.
Here's White talking about how it all happened.
"So, what was happening is, we had just left and were heading back to the arena and we were on Crenshaw, and there was a place called the Turf Motel," he said. "It just came to me, I said pull the truck over, I want Nate to slap me. And Nate looked at me like, what the f**k? You should have seen the look on his face when I said that. And then we pulled over and he started slapping away."
Classic.