1 fighter missed at UFC Atlantic City official weigh-ins
Almost everyone made weight for their UFC Atlantic City bouts.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns to Atlantic City on Saturday for a Fight Night card with heavy implications in the women's flyweight division. Headlining the card is a scrap between two high-ranked women fighting for a chance to be the next to challenge for the title.
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot top the billing and are both eager to prove their worth as the next woman to face the winner of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 32. Both women made weight for the 125 pound bout, with Blanchfield coming in at championship weight and Fiorot just slightly off at 125.25. Both women were well under the 126 pound weight limit.
The fighters in the co-main event also came in on point. Both Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley came in at 170 pounds for their weilterwight scrap. Another fighter fans had their eyes on is former UFC champion Chris Weidman who is hunting for his first win since 2020. Weidman made weight, weighing in at 186 pounds for his fight with Bruno Silva who also weighed in at 186 pounds.
There was one fighter who came in heavy on Friday morning. Julio Arce weighed-in one pound above the featherweight limit tipping the scales at 147 pounds. His opponent, Herbert Burns, came in at 145 pounds.
UFC Atlantic City weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Women's flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs Manon Fiorot (125.25)
- Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque (170) vs Joaquin Buckley (170)
- Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)
- Middleweight Bout: Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs Sedriques Dumas (185)
- Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (146) vs Kyle Nelson (145)
- Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (170) vs Rhys McKee (170.25)
PRELIMS
- Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs Jamall Emmers (145)
- Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs Loopy Godinez (115)
- Featherweight Bout: Julio Arce (147)* vs Herbert Burns (145)
- Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs Connor Matthews (145)
- Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan (205) vs Anton Turkalj (205)
- Women's Flyweight Bout: Viktoriia Dudakova (125) vs Melissa Gatto (125)
- Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (186) vs Jacob Malkoun (185)
- Bantamweight Bout: Angel Pacheco (135) vs Caolan Loughran (135)