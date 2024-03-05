1 fight on the UFC 299 undercard you need to watch
- UFC 299 takes place on Saturday and it's stacked
- It's headlined by Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera
- Here's 1 fight you should watch that you may not know about yet
On an undercard filled with matchups that could headline their own UFC Fight Night card, the fight between Michel Pereira and Michal Oleksiejczuk presents something special for fans of beautiful violence at UFC 299.
From the time he set foot in the Octagon, Pereira has been a fighter you can't take your eyes off of. The flying knee knockout of Danny Roberts in his UFC debut was just a glimpse of the wild things to come. In his next two fights, we saw Pereira gas out and drop a decision to Tristan Connolly after performing mid-fight backflips, to then kneeing a grounded Diego Sanchez in the head and being disqualified in a fight he was winning.
Pereira has not lost in his last six appearances inside the Octagon. On that run, Pereira has showcased a more efficient, albeit equally entertaining style, highlighted by his victorious Fight of the Night performance against then No. 14 ranked welterweight, Santiago Ponzinibbio.
In what was to be the biggest fight of his career against Stephen Thompson, Pereira missed weight, leading to what seemed like an inevitable move up to middleweight. The change in weight class has suited Pereira well, as he appeared to be the more powerful man in his 66-second dismantling of the previously undefeated, Andre Petroski.
Michel Pereira will fight Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299
Standing across from Pereira will be an equally entertaining and dangerous fighter in Oleksiejczuk. After an eight-fight run at light heavyweight, Oleksiejczuk made the move down to middleweight with outstanding results. Since arriving in his new weight class, Oleksiejczuk has won three of his four fights by first-round stoppage, showcasing what countryman Jan Blachowicz refers to as polish power.
With a chin to match, having absorbed clean shots from Khalil Rountree Jr. and Dustin Jacoby, Oleksiejcuk is willing to take one to give one and that often results in his opponent face down on the canvas. In his most recent fight with Chidi Njokuani, a head kick had Oleksiejczuk badly hurt, only for him to turn the tide with some devastating left hands as Njokuani rushed in for the finish. The end result was Oleksiejczuk having his hand raised and his pockets lined with a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
Can the explosive bursts and unorthodox techniques of Pereira catch an unsuspecting Oleksiejczuk? Will Pereira leave himself vulnerable in those exchanges and be met with a missile of a left hand? Will the move to middleweight alleviate some of the gas tank issues that plagued Pereira in the past if Oleksiejczuk can survive the early onslaught and drag him in to deep waters? Regardless of the answers to those questions, we are in for a fireworks display of a fight that is beautiful to watch for as long as it lasts before coming to a sudden and concussive end.
The undercard of UFC 299 is absolutely loaded. From the debut of uber prospect, Robelis Despaigne, to a Top 10 flyweight matchup between Katlyn Cerminara and Maycee Barber, to a de facto number one contender bout in the heavyweight division between Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida, there is no shortage of amazing fights. That being said, when Pereira and Oleksiejczuk square off inside the Octagon, they just might steal the show.