1 of the best UFC fighters to come out of DWCS Season 1 & 1 of the worst
- Dana White's Contender Series has been around since 2017
- Throughout it's six seasons, it's produced some major stars
- But it's also found some duds.
By Amy Kaplan
Worst signing: Joby Sanchez
The are always the hardest bits to write. No one wants to kick a man when he's done, but these are just the facts.
Joby Sanchez was probably the biggest disappointment when it comes to DWCS season one signings. Sanchez was signed during week seven and was one of two fighters to earn a contract that night. He also appeared on episode one of that same season but wasn't signed until his second appearance.
He defeated JP Buys via a second round TKO. He looked promising that night but his UFC career fell flat after getting signed.
He was given just two shots after he earned his contract (his second chance at the UFC) but fell flat in both showings. He lost via a rear-naked choke on Feb. 18, 2018, and lost via decision later that year. His two losses (post-DWCS) were to Roberto Sanchez and Mark De La Rosa.
Since getting cut from the promotion, Sanchez won at LFA in 2019 but lost to now-UFC title contender Brandon Royval. He got back in the win column in Oct. 2019 with a win over Jose Alday at Combate 46 but hasn't fought since.