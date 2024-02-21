1 best and worst bet at PFL vs. Bellator
- PFL vs. Bellator takes place on Feb. 24
- The card features fights between PFL and Bellator champions
- Here is 1 great bet to make and another bet to avoid
PFL vs. Bellator features a slew of current and former champions looking to make a name for themselves and earn big victories for their respective sides.
PFL vs. Bellator takes place on Feb. 24 in Riyadh. The event is headlined by a heavyweight clash between 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira and Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.
The second 'champ vs. champ' matchup is a middleweight clash between 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. Bellator featherweight champion Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire also returns against 2023 PFL featherweight finalist Gabriel Braga.
The card features intriguing matchups between the PFL and Bellator sides from top to bottom. The event will help reel in the new era for the PFL after they purchased Bellator in 2023.
Many eyes will be on the action at PFL vs. Bellator. Ahead of the fights, here is one bet to stay away from and one bet to strongly consider.
All odds according to DraftKings. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov (O 1.5) is PFL vs. Bellator's best bet
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov (O 1.5) +170
Bruno Cappelozza, the 2021 PFL heavyweight champion, will welcome former Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov to the division at PFL vs. Bellator.
Cappelozza returns for the first time since a no-contest against Matheus Scheffel in April 2023. Originally a first-round knockout for Cappelozza, the fight was overturned to a no-contest due to a positive drug test.
Cappelozza is looking to regain the form that led to him winning the 2021 PFL heavyweight title against Ante Delija. Since then, he's fought just three times, with his last win coming against Stuart Austin in April 2022.
It could take some time for Cappelozza to find his footing after the long layoff. Meanwhile, Nemkov will adjust to a new weight class and could look to save his gas tank for the later rounds.
Nemkov opted to vacate the Bellator light heavyweight title and will look to start fresh in the heavyweight division. While Nemkov remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the world, both of his last two fights have gone the full five-round distance.
Cappelozza's layoff combined with the questions surrounding Nemkov's heavyweight move makes the over 1.5 rounds a great value pick. The fight could be one of the most entertaining on the card, but will likely feature a feeling-out process by both fighters for the first half of the matchup.
Thiago Santos is PFL vs. Bellator's worst bet
Thiago Santos -120
Thiago Santos enters PFL vs. Bellator as a virtual pick-em against former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero. He returns after his disqualification from the 2023 PFL season due to a failed drug test in June.
It hasn't been smooth sailing for Santos since a split decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239. He has gone winless in six of his last seven fights, including a first-round knockout defeat to Jamahal Hill in Aug. 2022.
Santos is looking to start over with the PFL after a no-contest in his league debut in 2023. But, he'll face a tough challenge in the form of Romero, who like Santos is looking to get back on track.
Santos and Romero both have tendencies to have slow starts inside the cage. A scheduled three-round fight means that a slow start could prove costly on the judges' scorecards, which makes Santos too risky of a pick to consider.
Until Santos shows a hint of the fighter that went the distance with Jones, considering him for a parlay is too steep a hill to climb, especially in a potentially odd fight against Romero.